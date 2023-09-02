Two men accused of transporting 200 pounds of methamphetamine intended for sales in Redwood City were arrested Thursday, Aug. 31, and released on their own recognizance, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Rigoberto Mundaca, of Tracy, and Jaycee Sandovalpalacios, of Earlimart, Tulare County, were allegedly meeting a third individual at the Marsh Manor Strip Mall near the border of Redwood City and Menlo Park. Redwood City police learned through law enforcement channels that a large transaction of meth was going to take place at the strip mall and the vehicles noted were a PT Cruiser and Toyota Camry. Police identified the two vehicles parked in the shopping mall and allegedly located 200 pounds of meth inside the Camry.
Assistant District Attorney Shin-Mee Chang said the estimated wholesale value of the drugs is around $250,000. Chang said the DA’s Office requested bail be set, however, the court released both men on their own recognizance.
Mundaca allegedly told police somebody from Mexico called him to meet with Sandovalpalacios in Redwood City and the person who asked for the favor said they would help Mundaca with medical service for a sick family member, according to the DA’s Office.
On the other hand, Sandovalpalacios allegedly told police he agreed to drive for a friend who placed a few boxes in his car. Sandovalpalacios allegedly said he didn’t know what was in the boxes but had a gut feeling. He was then directed to drive north to meet with Mundaca outside the county and he said Mundaca told him they needed to go to Redwood City.
Both Mundaca and Sandovalpalacios are being charged with felony transport for sale of meth with weight enhancements for more than 20 kilos and conspiracy. Both men are facing 24 years in prison.
Mundaca and Sandovalpalacios return to court Oct. 18 for pretrial conference and their preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5, according to the DA’s Office.
