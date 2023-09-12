Editor,
Drug dealers in Redwood City get release on their own recognizance (“Police nab 200 pounds of meth in Redwood City” in the Sept. 2 edition of the Daily Journal). I am sure they will show for court. Judge should be recalled and DA has to take a tougher stand.
