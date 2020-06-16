Editor,
The swift and intimidating arrival of San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies instantly put me on edge and in defensive more, not only for myself, but for my sister and fellow protesters (“A call for justice” in the June 4 edition of the Daily Journal). I am a mother and a wife, a sister and a friend and anything that causes a threat to that is instantly very serious and very dangerous in my mind.
They were deliberate in their rushed and forceful arrival and only escalated any minimal fear in the crowd, creating pure fear among the demonstrators, who up until that point had only felt a safe presence from the San Mateo Police Department. They came out in full to protective gear, with what appeared to be tear gas launchers, (hopefully, though they are still lethal) rubber bullet guns, large batons and their usual accoutrement. They drove up and parked their vehicles dangerously close to not just the protesters, but to my family. They formed themselves into a menacing and impenetrable line, as if they only expected the families with small children and members of the community were going to erupt at any moment, which never happened.
The culture of fear and potential police brutality was used in excess to dampen what was a very important and meaningful message. This needs to stop. This is the killing, the intimidation of, and the harassment of the African American community in our country, and minorities around the world.
There needs to be deep systematic change in our law enforcement system.
Tiffany Kulka
Hillsborough
