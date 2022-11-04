Editor,
I’ve known Charles Stone for almost a decade. I worked with him when I was mayor of Half Moon Bay and I currently work with him on the SamTrans Board of Directors. Charles is a wonderful colleague. He is collaborative and collegial and knows how to bring diverse viewpoints together to find consensus. In a day and age when extremism seems to be pulling us apart from both sides, it’s refreshing to see a leader who truly understands that the only way we can achieve lasting progress is by working together and finding common ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.