Editor,
If you are against any more development in Redwood City and you just talk and worry about it without doing anything to stop it, you will soon be rewarded with a new development called Sequoia Station and it will not be the one you remember. The City of Redwood City will never stop building until citizens that are against any more development stand up and make it real clear they do not want any more development. The city says we are required to build a certain amount of housing. Look around, my wife and I have only been here 10 years or so and I stopped counting in the thousands, the number of units we have added to this city. Write the newspapers, write your councilmember, visit city hall and tell them what you think. If you don’t, and your neighbors don’t, Redwood City will be the Los Angeles of the north. It’s not too late if you really care about Redwood City.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
