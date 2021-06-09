Editor

“Once-in-a-generation opportunity” Sequoia Station redevelopment. I rate Redwood City fourth as the most owned by developers corrupt city in the Bay Area. The list: San Francisco, Oakland, Menlo Park and our Redwood City. The true mission of these cities is to raise taxes, fees, tolls and increase the profits of developers, real estate industry and big businesses. Redwood City earns first place in messed up, narrow poorly planned and maintained roads.

Maybe Redwood City should fix the roads first. Just look at the Highway 101/Woodside Road interchange and road. Should have been remodeled years ago. How about Whipple Avenue? Real great planning, putting Chick-fil-A restaurant on one of the only two road entrances to the city from Highway 101. The customers block the street. Very unsafe, the second entrance is the backed up pothole Highway 101/84 interchange.

Like the Whipple Avenue area, the Sequoia station area has too much traffic to expand, but as long as we keep the current news media and free newspapers, lifelong senior city and county politicians in the pocket of these developers, there will be no change, they are ruining the area.

Mike Morris

Redwood City

