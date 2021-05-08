Every other week or so, it seems, a new development proposal is added to Redwood City’s already large pile. When that happens, I make it a point to give the new project a thorough going-over. While I first and foremost consider the project itself — its size, its location and so forth — I then look at what, if any, community benefits the developer is offering. These days, commercial development projects typically come with housing — affordable, usually — to help address our area’s jobs/housing imbalance. Developers of large housing projects, however, frequently offer up a new child care center.
Given our area’s high cost of living, in many households all of the adults need to work. For that to happen, any children need to be seen to. Public and private schools, in conjunction with after-school programs, can normally be relied on to occupy school-aged children for a good part of the day. That doesn’t help with younger children, however. Thus, the need for child care centers. Just how many? One developer estimated that in Redwood City alone we need to add enough to serve roughly 1,100 more children.
The need is clear. The trick, then, is to find a suitable site and some means to keep costs down. Fortunately, the child care centers that accompany these new development projects provide a variety of sites. As for costs, often the developer either rents the space at a below-market rate, or allows the center to operate rent-free. While these centers are of course being dangled by developers as an inducement to gain project approval, I for one have no problem with that. The city isn’t going to approve a bad project just because it has a child care center attached to it, while a project with a child care center attached that does get approved provides the city with yet another center, thereby helping to address the clear need for child care.
Recently, the Arroyo Green senior housing project on Bradford Street was completed. This project, which contains 117 apartments for seniors at the very-low income affordability level, also contains an 8,000-square-foot child care center facing Redwood Creek. A few weeks ago, I strolled along the new public walkway that runs between the creek and the Arroyo Green building, peeking into the as-yet empty child care center as I did so. This center, “Footsteps @ Redwood Creek,” is to be the newest of the centers being run by Footsteps Child Care, Inc., a Belmont-based outfit. For years, Footsteps has run a handful of after-school programs at various San Mateo County schools, along with a number of child care centers serving children between 6 weeks and 6 years old (with ages varying by facility). From the walkway, I could see that Footsteps’ Redwood Creek facility, which is designed to serve up to 70 children, is organized into four main rooms, with each room opening onto a securely fenced, but attractive, outdoor space. Intrigued? Footsteps @ Redwood Creek is currently open for public enrollment, and aims to open in July.
Footsteps @ Redwood Creek may be Redwood City’s newest child care center, but clearly it won’t be the last. Broadway Plaza, the mixed office-and-housing project slated for the former shopping center site at the corner of Woodside Road and Broadway, will include a 10,000-square-foot child care center that can serve up to 130 children. And the gigantic “South Main Mixed-Use” project (now called “ELCO Yards”), which will take the place of Hopkins Acura, Towne Ford and a number of nearby buildings, will include a child care center large enough for some 70 children.
Broadway Plaza and ELCO Yards are both underway, although still at the earliest stages of construction. Beyond those, at least two other projects, both in the proposal stage, include child care centers: the Arguello Street Mixed-Use project and the project proposed for the Sequoia Station shopping center site. The Arguello Street project’s developer plans to combine two historic homes on a corner of the property with a third, new building to make a child care center that can serve up to 30 children. As for the Sequoia Station project, although the plans are quite preliminary at this point, that office-and-housing project proposal currently includes a 10,000-square-foot child care center, one that should be able to serve between 100 and 130 children.
If you search the internet for “Redwood City child care center,” one result is a map that currently shows 18 such places. That number is clearly too low, given the estimated need. But if all five of the centers I’ve mentioned open their doors, the number of needed child care spaces within Redwood City would drop by about a third. That is a giant step in the right direction. With any luck, that trend will continue.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
