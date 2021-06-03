Editor,
Mr. Ed Kahl, in his letter published June 1, blames Democrats for “forcing retired people and pension funds to take much higher risks on investments.”
Is it not funny that he neglected to mention that the previous president, Mr. Trump, tweeted about 100 times about the Federal Reserve. I am sure you can do a Google search Mr. Kahl. Just one tweet from Mr. Trump states: “The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn’t lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate.” I don’t recall Mr. Kahl complaining about the Republican president.
One last comment, during Trump’s four years in office, he increased the national debt by almost $7.8 trillion.
Bill Surraco
Redwood City
