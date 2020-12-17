Editor,
In their Dec. 15 guest perspective, “How will our generation be remembered?” Rosanne Foust and Jim Hartnett expressed concern that Oracle and other companies are leaving San Mateo County for less expensive locations elsewhere. They point out how these companies have benefited the county in myriad ways over the years; however, they don’t delve into why these companies are choosing to leave.
I posit (despite COVID-19, which is a temporary economic disruption) they’re leaving primarily because our local cities and businesses have not taken the lack of affordable housing seriously and, despite repeated promises to support affordable housing, have not stepped up to the challenge in any meaningful way.
For some time now, the housing scarcity has caused many current employees to move out of the area, new employees have been discouraged from moving in, and both new and existing businesses have been finding it more difficult to hire employees to maintain or expand their business.
We have had booms and busts in San Mateo County before (the dot-com collapse in 2000-2001, the Great Recession in 2008-2011), and now many of the businesses which have been driving our economy for the past few years are facing the unpleasant reality that it is just too expensive to live and work here.
Unfortunately, Oracle is a bellwether. Others will follow unless we get our act together. It’s time the cities and businesses see the error of their ways and recognize the value of a healthy jobs/housing balance for what it is — essential for survival.
David Crabbe
San Carlos
