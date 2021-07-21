Editor,
As Jon Mays says in his column (“Solving our health care problem for all," July 9) the transition to a single payer system will be costly. What he does not say is that private insurance companies will bear most of the cost. The public will end up paying less. Based largely on private insurance, health care in the United States is the costliest in the world, $10,586 per capita in 2019 compared to $7,317 per capita in Switzerland, the next most expensive. For all that expense, 26 countries had longer life expectancy than we did in 2019 and 10 had better one-month survival after acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). In 2015, 21% of Americans with medical bill problems who had health insurance reported that they had declared bankruptcy.
Mays notes that “unions have negotiated options for excellent insurance plans for their members” but fails to point out that in the pandemic of 2020 as many as 3 million people may have lost employer-based health care coverage along with their jobs.
Mays argues “it is difficult to imagine going to a state-run system-especially as you age,” but Medicare, a state-run system, has provided medical care to all citizens 65 and over since 1965. Its health care and administrative costs are far lower than those of private insurance companies.
Mays concludes that we should “provide coverage for those who need it for a cost that is reflective of their ability to pay.” That perpetuates inequality in heath care. Adequate health care should be a right for everyone. It is in most other developed countries.
References to the data are available on request to the editor.
Neil A. (Tony) Holtzman, M.D.
Menlo Park 94025
The letter writer is emeritus professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
