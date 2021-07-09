A recent discussion at a South San Francisco City Council meeting about health care caught my attention. Up for vote was a resolution whether to support the idea of a single-payer health care system. The vote itself essentially meant nothing since health care is beyond the realm of a city council. Bringing forward resolutions to support topics of state, national or international interest tend not to garner much coverage since they don’t do anything and can, at times, distract from the essential business of a local government body. But I thought we should tune in to see what the discussion was like, particularly since there has been some interesting ideas coming out of South City recently.
In the discussion, person after person talked about the need for change to our health care system because of various situations and needs. Councilmember James Coleman had a personal tale to tell about his father and his health needs. These were very real stories of struggle, and evidence change is needed. The discussion became so powerful that the vote was unanimous in favor of a single-payer health care system.
However, such a dramatic change may not be necessary, or even probable. A statewide proposal to move to a single-payer system cost about $400 billion, which is about twice the amount of our entire state budget. An effort this year to move the idea forward again didn’t go anywhere.
You’ve seen bumper stickers for at least 20 years calling for single-payer health care, also known as Medicare for All. Single-payer health care is essentially government-run health care as it would dissolve private insurance. Many people with private insurance know the current system, even though it can be frustrating and everyone can recognize there should be a better system. There are also different levels of insurance, and many unions have negotiated options for excellent insurance plans for their members. Once you have such a plan, it is difficult to imagine going to a state-run system — especially as you age. There is also the matter that anything managed by government would likely be run poorly with higher wait times and reduction of services. If you can name an efficient and pleasant government-run service, please let me know what it is.
There are also those who want to keep the current system as it is, though they may consider some improvements. The current system, however, means there is a deficiency when it comes to access to care. There are personal stories that can attest to that, yet those stories and others’ hesitance to change don’t have to be in conflict.
With any proposed change to a system that serves all, there will always be loss aversion. People don’t want to give up what they have, especially if they fought for it, or sacrificed for it. But when the system doesn’t serve all, there will be calls for change.
So how do we reconcile this? By being sensitive to all sides.
I never understood why there is not more discussion about better funding our indigent care and providing more resources for county health departments to provide more insurance and access to care. Everyone knows that those with health insurance will engage with preventative care and eliminate the need for higher cost procedures and emergencies for conditions left untreated. We have nonprofit health care systems that bring in tremendous sums of money that could provide more indigent care or at least further share in the cost of providing that care or ways to prevent escalation of health conditions.
If the goal is to provide additional coverage for those without health insurance, county health departments could be funded for that very specific goal through a small hike to our income tax, or even a new tax stipulation for big nonprofit health care providers. The Health Plan of San Mateo already does an excellent job in creating coverage, imagine if it could expand its reach to create a true public option catered to the needs of the local populace?
Change must fit into the current reality, not just simply dismantle the old reality because that act is in itself destruction. Change must fit into the current set of circumstances or risk chaos and ultimately failure. We can make progress without taking away something from others or creating an unnecessary battle over a system that works for some but not for all. It doesn’t have to be a zero sum game. We can provide coverage for those who need it, for a cost that is reflective of their ability to pay. That’s a way to address the stories of those who seek help. That’s the way we can solve a problem for the betterment of all.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
