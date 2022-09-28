Editor,
Editor,
The San Mateo City Council is considering revised ordinances that would govern the reach code for existing buildings. I didn’t understand what “reach code” is but it’s pretty clear to me now.
Here’s what the reach code will mean to me. Our gas-fired heater will break down before long: our apartment in the condo where we live is 40 years old. Soon we certainly will replace it with an electric heater. I won’t be paying more for the electric heater than I would with a gas heater. Where’s the burden on that?
San Mateo’s current reach code regulations expire on Dec. 31, 2022. But applying the law only to new buildings would leave out 95% of the buildings in San Mateo.
Can’t we do better than that?
The reach code should apply to all buildings, including the 95% of existing buildings.
San Mateo has the potential to be a leader in curbing greenhouse gas emissions by starting close to home: in fact, in the home.
Delaying the reach code revision simply postpones the time to act.
Why can’t the City Council do what needs to be done?
Harry Moody
San Mateo
