Editor,
1). You follow and support your cult leader 100%, no matter what;
2). The cult leader does the thinking for you, not you;
3). If there is something you don’t understand, deny it, whether it is science, facts or common sense, except what your cult leader presents as truth;
4). Anyone breaking these basic rules, must be shunned;
5). Your cult leader never lies! He always speaks the truth, whether you understand it or not;
6). Whatever your cult’s opposition tries to do, reject it, no matter what; and
7). Whatever your cult is being accused of, blame your opposition for it.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
