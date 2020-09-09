Editor,

It is amazing how members of the ruling class act in such a manner where the laws they themselves create appear to not apply to them. The members of the House of Representatives actually are supposed to work for the American people and pass laws that are meant to be followed by all Americans. 

The COVID-19 virus has burdened the American people in many ways as they do their best to follow the mandates of the federal and state governments. The requirement for many small businesses to shut down has created extreme financial hardship on the owners and employees of those businesses. 

One such business is a San Francisco hair salon, owned by a single mom with two children with no income, that was shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

Yet the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, took it upon herself to wangle a way with a hair stylist, not the owner, in the shuttered San Francisco salon for a blow out hair styling. She is seen, via a security camera, walking into a room and across without a mask on national TV.

It was virtually a slap in the face to the owner who was following the shutdown order, as Pelosi ignored the COVID-19 rule putting the owner in a position to be fined for violating the order. Sadly, the American people are held to a standard of behavior that Speaker Pelosi obviously ignored. A classic example of hypocrisy by speaker Pelosi. 

Bernard Ames

San Carlos

Christopher Conway
When Nancy heard of the complaints coming from the common people, she was overheard saying, "Let them eat cake"

