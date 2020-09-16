Editor,
In response to Bernard Ames’ recent letter (“Pelosi’s hypocrisy”), this from Max Von Essen … “Alert me when Speaker Pelosi sexually assaults someone, mocks the disabled, tears a child from their parents, pays off a porn star, insults a gold star family, calls Nazis fine people, denies science, steals from a charity or starts a fake university. Until then, take a seat.”
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
