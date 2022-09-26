Editor,
Thank you for your Sept. 19, 2022, article in the Daily Journal titled, “Housing in Demand for Burlingame School District workforce.”
It’s encouraging that our community is working to help district employees afford to live in the community they serve. However, I don’t think that building affordable housing should be the focus of those efforts.
One of the main reasons why housing here is so expensive is because of our excellent schools. Our schools are excellent in large part because of the hard work of the district’s employees. It doesn’t seem right that those employees, many of whom are women, should be relegated to a housing project, like they’re the “help” we’re trying to keep close. It’s like we’re going backwards in our progression as a society.
Instead, let’s focus on ensuring district employees are paid enough to live here (if they choose) at market rate. They deserve the autonomy to make their own living choices. Let’s pay them a much better rate and stay out of the housing business.
Esther Kim
Burlingame
