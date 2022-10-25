Editor,
The Oct. 18 article regarding South San Francisco’s Measure AA didn’t delve deeply enough into the cost. The city’s independent analysis showed even to build 150 units would cost at least $45 million to $85 million with no identifiable funding source, and would require a new city department to handle the oversight of public housing. Democratic Socialist Councilmember Coleman pulls numbers out of thin air, but they don’t add up. South San Franciscans should Vote no on Measure AA.
