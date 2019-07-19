Editor,
I appreciate that you often print substantial articles on important subjects. However, the column by Matt Grocott “Imagine Newsom Care?” in the July 17 edition of the Daily Journal complaining about providing medical care for immigrants 19 to 25 years old fails the test of careful analysis.
Both federal law and human decency require that any patient with a medical emergency be treated in the emergency room. As a nation, we have not yet sunk so low as to stand by while people die in the street. But ER treatment is more expensive than having normal health care. Besides, if we can get rid of the bloated insurance companies in favor of national insurance like Medicare and also allow it to negotiate drug and equipment costs, we can easily afford to cover everyone and save money at the same time.
If other countries can do it, so can we, and satisfy both the Scrooges and the humanitarians.
Gail Sredanovic
Menlo Park
