Editor,
Oh, Matt Grocott: Why do you leave yourself wide open for criticism when you write sentences which are blatant untruths?
To wit, your July 20 column: No. 1: You called the Rush Limbaugh radio program “informative and entertaining.” Yes, many people laughed at the ridiculousness of his statements, so you could call that somewhat “entertaining.” But “informative” and Rush Limbaugh are not even in the same universe.
No. 2: Talking about Time Magazine, you said, “When I realized they were trying to tell me what to think rather than report the news, I canceled my subscription.” Apparently you believe this, so would it be possible to give one or two concrete examples? How can you make such statements without any proof to back them up? I read Time Magazine because it provides a thorough study of a topic — frequently with several opinions and always one the polar opposite of the other.
It’s fine that you then choose to laud a number of highly conservative sites, but it might be good to label them as such. I somehow got subscribed to “The Epoch Times,” one of the most conservative of all websites. It took me several tries before I was finally able to unsubscribe from it. Even though I unsubscribed “to all” on its site, the daily download of radical writings kept showing up.
Joanne Engelhardt
Redwood City
