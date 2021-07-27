Editor,

I am utterly baffled by the Daily Journal’s decision to give Matt Grocott a platform to endorse his choice of “news” sources, all of which are all well-documented propaganda and conspiracy-theory promoters. These are the same cons who egg on followers to bully parents of children lost to gun violence and dismiss the domestic terrorism we all witnessed on Jan. 6. They are the same shameless mouthpieces who call COVID a hoax and encourage their viewers to reject the vaccine, even as they themselves have been vaccinated. They foment violence, spread lies, hate and fear, pitting Americans against one another for financial and political gain. We undoubtedly live in a time when news outlets make clear their political leanings, yet the majority don’t fabricate “alternative facts” like those referenced in this article.

In a recent interview, an Alabama doctor tells the story of how dying patients have begged for the COVID vaccine after believing the disease is a hoax. She heartbreakingly informs them it is too late. These deaths that can be squarely placed at the feet of the “news” media Grocott promotes and now the Daily Journal, for its complicity in publishing his propaganda recommendations.

Betsy McGinn

Burlingame

