Editor,
Hillsborough resident Raayan Mohtashemi, recently wrote a letter suggesting that we, the residents of San Mateo, should oppose Measure Y.
Lots with one house on them may be heading for extinction in our crowded Bay Area, as state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, and local politicians continue their relentless push.
Thousands of trade people, teachers, first responders and many others serving the residents of Hillsborough do not live in town. They make their homes in San Mateo and surrounding cities. We house all institutions they patronize, as well as supermarkets, medical related services, etc.
Hillsborough could provide some relief to adjacent cities. Burlingame is the home of Hillsborough’s Town Hall and, along with San Mateo, we educate their kids. We could call this initiative, “Neighborly reciprocity.” A new twist to urban planning and regional cooperation unlike “NIMBY.”
They could start with small, self-contained units that would go unnoticed in half-acre lots. Let’s float a carbon-copy of San Mateo’s Measure R in Hillsborough during the next election?
I would enthusiastically support such a measure. Better than being “mandated.” Sen. Weiner, I am sure, would gladly help to smooth the approval process.
Oscar Lopez-Guerra
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.