Editor,
I’m a 21-year-old student. As a child, I lived in apartments on Virginia Avenue and near CSM. I appreciate that my parents were able to live in San Mateo, and wonder about our future had they been searching today. We probably wouldn’t have lived here, the contributions we make through volunteer work at the library, being patrons at San Mateo businesses, and the connections we’ve made with amazing residents wouldn’t exist. It pains me that so many others are in this boat.
I’m writing in response to a letter by Oscar Lopez-Guerra calling for more housing in Hillsborough. I agree. We have to do more: decrease lot-size minimums in Hillsborough, rezone parts of the city, and aggressively pursue the development and rental of ADUs/JADUs. As I’ve said before, I will help with these initiatives. Contact me if interested — mraayan65@gmail.com.
Thing is, housing isn’t on the ballot in Hillsborough, but it is in San Mateo. One potential reading of Lopez-Guerra’s letter is that San Mateo residents shouldn’t make their city more affordable because of places like Hillsborough. That’s like saying that I shouldn’t do my homework because you didn’t finish yours. Just because one city isn’t doing enough doesn’t mean the other shouldn’t either. Housing is an opportunity, not a burden. I’m calling out anti-housing growth policies in Hillsborough, San Mateo, and our region. As I and others have pointed out, measure Y would cripple our ability to address the housing crisis. Vote NO on Y.
Raayan Mohtashemi
Hillsborough
