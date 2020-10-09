Editor,
At stake this election in San Mateo is a question of values: Should we address our housing crisis (imposed in part by draconian housing density limits), or do we want to continue preventing any progress from being made?
Measure Y unfortunately does the latter; it would keep restrictions on potential new housing at the same paltry levels for another 10 years, crippling the effort to increase the supply of market rate and affordable housing and preventing a thorough general plan process.
Measure R allows the City Council to increase height/density limits above the current “towering” limit of five to seven stories only by Caltrain stations. Any development must still be approved by the Planning Commission/City Council. While Measure R is a step in the right direction, it would be best to determine sites for higher density limits through a planning process.
For too long have the specters of traffic and developer interests been used to oppose even the most marginal of increases. Our decisions are ratcheting up the cost of rent and homeownership, furthering the plight of essential workers who risk their lives for a community they cannot afford to live in. As a child of San Mateo, I’m tired of seeing us choose the status quo over a more affordable, livable community. Support our essential workers, low income residents and prospective homeowners.
Let’s work together through the upcoming general plan update to promote housing growth, instead of scuttling the process before it even starts.
Vote no on Measure Y.
Raayan Mohtashemi
Hillsborough
