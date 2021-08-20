Editor,

Thirty years after the alarm bell was rung, scientists overwhelmingly agree we are currently “near the brink” of total climate breakdown (“Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide” in the Aug. 10 edition of the Daily Journal). One need only take stock of climate events across the globe to accept this pronouncement. We are witnessing record extremes of seasonal temperatures, widespread drought, large devastating wildfires simultaneously in multiple locales, and tropical storms in unprecedented numbers and of unprecedented ferocity.

Our oceans are dying due to excessive acidification while also rising due to the rapid melting of the polar ice cap, and the sixth mass extinction event is well underway. The IPCC report makes it clear that all of this happening at once is not coincidental. It is all due to unfettered human activity that is disconnected from the natural world and disrespectful of it.

If this is what it is to be near the brink, it is terrifying to imagine what it will be like if and when we reach the brink, something that is, unfortunately, increasingly likely. It begs the question, “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?”

Let us hope the answer to that question is not just “blowin’ in the wind.”

Jennifer Normoyle

Hillsborough

