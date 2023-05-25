Many people don’t understand the importance of the debt ceiling fight. It’s crucial because no household, business or government can continually borrow and spend more than it “makes.” Our government has been doing just that by doubling our government debt to 123% of GDP from 67% in 2002.
This will inevitably lead to much higher inflation, high mortgage rates and devalued wages and retirement funds. Inflation and higher interest rates are just another form of a government tax. Eventually direct taxes have to be increased on everyone and everything thing we buy. Politicians are the only beneficiaries of higher debt which is why it’s so hard to stop.
