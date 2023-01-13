In 2008, I was an assistant football coach at a private high school in San Jose. Karriem Stinson, an African American, was our head coach. He was strict with the boys when he had to be and he would nurture a struggling player when that was the thing to do. The coaches enjoyed being around Karriem. He had a collaborative leadership style but you always knew who was in charge.
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2008 ... the day after Barack Obama was elected. I arrived at practice early; Karriem was already there. I walked up to Karriem and he half turned away. Then he turned toward me ... tears in his eyes. I knew immediately why. Karriem said softly that he never thought he would see a Black man elected president during his lifetime. It was a solemn and powerful moment. We didn’t say anything for a while. Then Karriem and I started to get ready for practice.
There is a line that runs through Dr. Martin Luther King’s accomplishments and today. Yes, things are better but so much work is yet to be done and remembering the lessons of Dr. King can help that work immensely. To the extremists on the left and right ... let’s try some nonviolent protests. Let’s try love. A Black man was not elected president in Dr. King’s lifetime, but it happened during ours ... and there is so much work yet to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.