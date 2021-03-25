Editor,

Your readers may have encountered the article “Lawsuit filed over Millbrae housing development” on March 20. As project sponsors, we want to help explain the nature of the situation. We are really excited about the opportunity to redevelop the site at 1100 El Camino Real and provide 384 much-needed homes, including 19 which will be restricted to residents who qualify for very low-income housing. As you know, this will help address the severe housing shortage and have lasting positive benefits for the city and its residents.

Anton DevCo. has been working with the city to finalize the plans since 2017. We are ready and able to pay the fees applicable to our existing application, and even offered an additional community benefit payment to help the city through the pandemic. However, the city is imposing new rezoning requirements and additional fees that are simply unlawful. In fact, the California Department of Housing and Community Development stepped in and reminded Millbrae that they “cannot require the project to be rezoned to a Planned Development designation without risk of violating the Housing Accountability Act and State Density Bonus Law.”

Unfortunately, we are at an impasse. Our legal filing is intended to get the city to follow the law and work with us collaboratively. We remain committed to this community and this project. Please learn more at www.residencesatantonmillbrae.com.

Paul Rose

San Bruno

The letter writer is the

spokesman for Anton DevCo.

