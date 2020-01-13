Editor,
The recent articles regarding SFO and train noise affecting local residents quality of life and the seemingly little to no action by authorities should remind all of us that our Founding Fathers’ desire that we have a government by and for the people and the right to pursue happiness has long been forgotten by those who govern.
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
