I am supporting Warren Lieberman for mayor of Belmont in the upcoming election. In my view, he is the only candidate to address two key issues facing the future of our city: the Waterdog Open Space use controversy and the Stanford University acquisition of the NDNU property. Lieberman has shown that he is actively seeking citizen input on these issues and is open to resolving the continuing conflicts. As a resident of Belmont of many years, I’ve been impressed with Lieberman’s outreach to the community to seek our views on the issues facing Belmont. I’m voting for Warren Lieberman. His 17 years on our City Council provide us with the experience we need as we face Belmont’s future.
