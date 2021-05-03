Editor,
I see the San Mateo County libraries are reopening on May 3. I want to thank all of the staff and volunteers who kept library materials moving out to the community during this long lockdown. It made it a little more tolerable. I’m sure it was a lot of work. The access to Kanopy streaming films was appreciated too. What a great asset our libraries are.
Robert Baker
San Mateo
