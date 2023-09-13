Regarding the Sept. 7 guest perspective, “The convenient truth about EVs,” the author fails to remark on the simple truth that the EVs in California contribute zip to manage the cost of maintaining the roads upon which they travel. They have been subsidized since day one with tax breaks as well.
It’s time for them and bicycles to pay their own way. Then we’ll see how great the operational costs compare. And don’t forget that all the lane modification for those pretty green pavement markings for bikes go basically unfunded for replacement when they no longer are functional or replacing of pavement necessitates renewal. Thermo plastic isn’t cheap and there won’t be any grant for their pretty and colorful bike lanes.
