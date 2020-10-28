Editor,

I have cast my votes for Davina Hurt and Tom McCune for Belmont City Council because they know Belmont! Davina has served on the board of the Belmont Chamber of Commerce, the Planning Commission and the City Council. Tom has served on the Finance Commission, the Planning Commission and the City Council.

During their tenures and under their leadership, the city has repaired roads and infrastructure, built a new park, created plans for a vibrant downtown and broken ground on much-needed affordable housing. They have proven that they know the issues facing our city and I have no doubt they will continue to work tirelessly for us.

Please join me and vote for Davina Hurt and Tom McCune for Belmont City Council on or before Nov. 3.

Laura Reed

Belmont

