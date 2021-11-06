Editor,
What a wonderful list of suggestions by letter writer Bruce Adornato (“Supply chain woes and holiday gifts” in the Nov. 3 edition of the Daily Journal) for the holiday shopping blues.
We are inundated constantly by commercials on TV … “Christmas in July” ... newspaper ads and daily emails declaring “last day of the deal.”
The Christmas/holiday spirit is lost in a buying frenzy, shop till you drop just anything and forgetting meaningful values.
Giving memberships for fitness centers, museums, book clubs, invitations to the zoo or a funny musical is so much more creative and a wonderful idea. Of course, gift cards are always appreciated. I love to give inspirational calendars to my family and friends and they cannot wait to receive the next one. The holidays should be filled with happiness and joy and get-togethers.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
