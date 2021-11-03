Editor,
In anticipation of the supply chain angst and holiday shopping blues, I am doubling down on my longtime drive to stop purchasing material stuff/junk that is produced in polluting factories thousands of miles away, shipped across the ocean and ends up in garage sales or Goodwill on its way to landfill.
For my children and grandkids, we are considering memberships in/or trips to the Hiller Air Museum, CuriOdyssey and the California Academy of Sciences or the San Francisco Zoo or the Jeremiah O’Brien liberty ship. Alternatives include subscriptions to Ranger Rick magazine or Popular Mechanics or Family Handyman. And there are always gift cards for dinner/lunch at a local restaurant. And there is always Harry and David’s Oregon Pears with free shipping. Get creative. Clear the air. Stem the trade deficit.
Bruce Adornato
Menlo Park
