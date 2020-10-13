Editor,
Ballots are arriving in mailboxes this week. I am also receiving a few so-called voter guides with catchy names such as “Budget Watchdogs” or “Cops Voter Guide.” If you read the fine print at the bottom, you will find out that candidates and campaigns have actually paid money to a private company to be included in these mailers.
For-profit slate mailer companies specialize in charging thousands to candidates and campaigns who desire additional publicity, then printing and mailing millions of these official-looking mailpieces to voters across the country in an attempt to influence your vote. Some have rightly called this practice dishonest and misleading, as voters are led to believe certain candidates have earned the support or endorsement of organizations like watchdog groups or police officer associations. These slate mailers should not be taken seriously at all as the only thing a candidate needs to be included in one is money. Please place them in the recycling bin.
Jason Daly
Burlingame
