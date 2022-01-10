Editor,
The 2016 election was rigged! Trump didn’t win the majority vote, but the Electoral College rigged the outcome. Foreign interests may also have played a part, neither proven nor disproven yet. However, why wouldn’t an adversary, like Russia, prefer someone like Trump, so ready to be manipulated and so easily fooled?
Then again, to jump to the conclusion that the 2020 election was rigged — against the least qualified, who had already shown his incompetence, shows the insanity of Trump’s gullible followers. His loss was also higher than the last time, while his closest advisors had been telling him beforehand that he would lose. Trump himself was afraid of losing, but kept claiming that the election would be rigged, - months before! Both Trump himself, and the vast majority of Republicans still claim they believe the big lie that he lost the election because somehow, it was rigged against him! Not a shred of evidence, while dozens of lawsuits have failed to show any kind of election fraud, while some Republicans have voted for Trump on behalf of dead relatives.
A year ago we had this horrible insurrectional attempt at overturning the election, still defended and partly explained away by Trump’s followers. Are they simply that stupid, or just incredibly dishonest, or what? And now, at the one-year anniversary for this horrible attack on our democracy, the big lie promoters are still at it. Will this nonsense ever end? Peacefully, or what?
What do they wish to accomplish?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(4) comments
Let's see, this must be the number 49 variance in Bagdad Jorg's repeated diatribe. The DJ editors must be chuckling each time dear old Jorg comes up with yet another regurgitated concoction. Let it be, Jorg!
Wow, Dirk! You are almost as good and supportive of my statements as TY! I feel humbled by such sharp competition, if I may say so!
Ho hum – another week, another JUNC (Jorg’s Unbalanced Nonsense Conniption) letter. Folks let me summarize to save you some time. Jorg can’t document a treasonous Biden accomplishment so he has to distract by belly-aching about our great President Trump.
Thank you, Terence! I know I can always trust you to come out and accentuate whatever subtle point I am making, - in your own so passionate, eloquent manner.
