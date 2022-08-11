Editor,
Foster City Council should show compassion for geese and find a way to accomplish their objective of a clean city without killing animals. Living a life of compassion and loving kindness is important especially for political leaders because they have control over the rest of us. We humans are a type of an animal too, and we need to demand that our political leaders treat us and other animals with compassion. Having clean cities for us humans to enjoy is great, but murdering those who create waste is morally wrong. All animals deserve compassion and to be treated only with love and caring.
