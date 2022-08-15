Editor,
The “Don’t kill geese“ comment by Rasa Petrauskaite in the Daily Journal’s Aug. 11 edition makes me think that the whole world will go vegetarian, which is fine with me as I am already vegetarian. Just imagine no more roasted duck for the Asian world, no more turkey at Thanksgiving, no more hamburgers and all the McDonald’s worldwide will close down or make veggie burgers. No more steaks — a main entree in the United States — no more fried Kentucky chicken ... oh dear ... and no more roasted Christmas goose in many countries. Oh dear, oh dear. Oh, I nearly forgot no more of the disgusting Fourth of July gobbling down as many as possible hot dogs contest! At the last counting, it was 63. No more fish, crabs, lobsters, the list may go on.
