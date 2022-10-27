Thanks go to Mark Simon who, in his latest column, disclosed that Ray Mueller, candidate for the District 3 supervisor seat, is benefiting from more than $100,000 of outside business support. A little more digging shows that this support derives primarily from Chevron, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum, developers, Realtors and apartment owners.
These groups do not contribute such outlandish sums without demanding a significant post-election return on their investments.
Rather than being beholden to large special interests, Ray’s opponent, Laura Parmer-Lohan, refused a contribution from PG&E and has a list of local individual contributors who appreciate her transparency and commitment to their well-being. Mark’s column has made crystal clear the distinction between one candidate being beholden to outside special interests and the other being independent and community driven.
