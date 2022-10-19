I was disappointed in the DJ’s endorsement of Sarah Fields over Robert Newsom, ostensibly to provide “balance” to the City Council. It showed a lack of understanding around the current council makeup, and the direction it will go based upon the outcome of this election.
The council currently has an extremely progressive majority, and Councilmember Lee seeks to maintain and grow this with Fields and Loraine. They have moved Loraine from North Central to District 5 expressly to run for the new seat. Fields is the other big target. Endorsing Fields in the name of balance makes zero sense, since she would only amplify this extremely progressive majority.
Critically missing from the Journal's analysis is that whoever has the majority gets to appoint a fourth councilmember when Diane Papan departs, resulting in a 4:1 supermajority of extreme progressives — the very opposite of “balance.”
Fields is not moderate. She supports extreme reach codes for gas phaseout in existing homes by 2025. She supports rent control and has been very critical of the San Mateo Police Department. Most importantly, she has strong ties to Bohannon (Hillsdale Shopping Center), which she has never disclosed publicly until asked specifically about it just days ago. And the Journal itself, in a head-scratching contradiction, states “Many in the neighborhoods of District 3 have been concerned about growth and Fields may not seem like a direct representative for that perspective.” Given the above, this is a gross understatement.
San Mateo voters — do your homework. Be informed voters. Choose wisely.
