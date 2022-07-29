Facing the worst drought in 1,200 years, the so-called megadrought that is afflicting the American West — according to a study published this week by the Journal of Nature Climate Change — and losing our quality of life that we worked so hard for, South Francisco seeks to oppose the ruling that prohibits residential housing by the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County Airport Land Use Commission by short-setting a special council meeting with limited notice.
South San Francisco hides behind state and county mandates when it doesn’t suit its interests of unbridled developments.
Hundreds upon hundreds of residents came out in force to plead with the City Council to not build 847 units at the PUC site a few years ago. We were told because redevelopment property was dissolved by Gov. Jerry Brown, our city had no choice but to build.
Again, when state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, pushed his destruction of single-family homes and neighborhoods – those homes we all sacrificed for to live in the suburbs — our City Council told us they had no choice, but to go along with Senate bills 9 and 10.
Yet, when South City wants to build multifamily residential units at 180 El Camino Real, they are planning to pull out all the stops to oppose the county and airport’s safety mandates pertaining to noise and safety in the airplane flight paths.
When South City wants to continue its unbridled ill-conceived developments, hell be damned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.