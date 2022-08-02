Editor,
I understand Cynthia Marcopulos’ concern about all the new housing that is being approved in South San Francisco; however, I don’t understand how she does not recognize that all that housing is the direct result of all the new office/biotech development being approved by the city on the east side. That new commercial development is bringing in thousands of new jobs and those new employees need a place to live, just like she does.
