Tax and spend liberal Democrats continue to throw gas onto the inflation flames. In March 2021, Biden’s Democrats spent $1.9 trillion dollars through the American Rescue Plan, then November 2021 spent another $1.2 trillion through Democrat’s Infrastructure Act. This resulted in inflation hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022.
But, in August 2022, Biden’s Democrats just spent another $870 Billion in their “Inflation Reduction Act” – which will make historic inflation even worse. World-renowned economist/statistician Milton Friedman famously stated “inflation is made in Washington [D.C.] because only Washington can create money, and any other attribution to other groups for inflation is wrong, consumers don’t produce it, producers don’t produce it ... what produces it is too much government spending and too much government creation of money, and nothing else.”
Gas was $2.38 when Trump left office Jan. 18, 2021, but under Biden it was $4.85 nationally in June 2022 and $6.33 in California. Vote out all city/county/state/federal Democrats before we go bankrupt.
