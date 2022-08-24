I’d like to take exception to one contributor’s take on the “Democrat’s historic inflation.” His selective, oversimplification of what is a complex global problem that has many world economies struggling to extricate themselves from a disastrous pandemic, wars and drought, is short on details while still being convenient to his political affiliation.
If only Donald Trump had shared his early knowledge of the serious dangers of this virus with the public, as he did with Bob Woodward, we could have had a head start in the battle and maybe less demand on newspaper obituary pages. I know, some of us forgot that interview. Anyway, that’s just “corpses under the bridge,” that was then, this is now.
Granted, a lot of spending is going on and it can certainly contribute to inflation. Not only that, the Dems couldn’t even find a couple trillion dollars in tax breaks for multimillionaires and billionaires to afford them financial security. I think it goes, “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its mega-wealthy,” or something like that. Still, no one likes inflation, expensive housing, utilities, groceries or $6 or $5 or $4 gasoline or whatever it is today.
The contributor has given us a mandate, to vote the Democrats out of office before “we go bankrupt.” Fortunately, for many, it’s less about the economy and more about that “fascism, insurrection, treason thing.” You could say, some value the preservation of our democracy over the thickness of their wallets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.