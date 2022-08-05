As so often happens, Aug. 2 letter writer Rich Garbarino confuses “socialism” with “authoritarianism.” Which is why the word “Democratic” in “Democratic Socialist” is so important. Like many words, “socialism” has multiple meanings depending on the context. Garbarino needs to learn how to parse context and understand the writer's meaning.
Democratic socialism is about finding democratic ways to more equitably balance profit sharing between the workers that create goods and the capital that pays for the infrastructure those workers use. Democratic Socialists support local autonomy, because that is democratic. Democratic Socialists do not particularly advocate for eliminating private ownership of property.
In this day and age when conservatives like Garbarino label every progressive proposal “socialist,” it is important for us Socialists to take back the word and own its definition.
