Editor,
I have noticed that some elected officials, including my district Councilmember James Coleman, and candidates for office identify as Progressive Democratic Socialists. The labels Progressive and Democratic don’t concern me much but the label “Socialist” gives me great concern. Here’s why: The dictionary defines socialists as advocates for government control/ownership of industry, production and distribution of goods, advocate for and promotion for radical social reform; a society of no ownership of private property. Having served as an elected official for 18 years and having fought to retain local controls, I have seen a constant assault on city governments’ local autonomy, with Sacramento becoming more involved in issues that should be resolved at the local level and with transparency and community input. I don’t know about you, but I certainly do not want a “Progressive Democratic Socialist” representing me. I urge you to fully know and understand what a candidate for office really stands for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.