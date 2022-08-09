Editor,
In his Aug. 5 letter “Definition of a Socialist,” Chuck Simmons erred when identifying me as a “conservative.” Sorry Chuck, I always have been and will continue to be a moderate Democrat. So Chuck, no matter how you put your spin on defining Socialists, to paraphrase an old saying, “A Socialist by any other name is still a Socialist,” and I do not intend to support or vote for any one who labels him/herself a Socialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.