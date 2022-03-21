Editor,
Sue Lempert in her column of March 7 briefs us on the latest UN Climate report and exhorts mankind to stop warming or else. She includes in great detail the number of scientists involved, how the report is “comprehensive and balanced…scientifically rigorous, exhaustive, objective, transparent…”
She is mistaken on all counts. She is oblivious that esteemed scientists quit the UN climate panel when their opinions and report change requests were ignored.
She ignores the fact that the panel determined its conclusion on hurricanes based on 2 papers, ignoring 51 papers of the opposite view provided by a climate scientist who was previously on the panel.
She does not realize that the latest report by Working Group (WG) 2, that she so glowingly presents, gives the high confidence conclusion that warming causes flooding, ignoring its own WG1, who conclude there is low confidence (i.e. unlikely causality.)
The panel finds an increase in flood mortality from warming, but neglects to include that the paper cited to reach this conclusion admits the increase is due merely to better reporting.
It should be noted that it’s widely accepted that flooding mortality and economic losses from extreme weather are down significantly over the past four decades, a fact ignored by the UN panel.
No, this UN report is biased and unacceptable report, written by a government agency who has bullied the science community by cancelling those who disagreed, much as was done during the Climategate scandal 13 years ago.
The fox still guards the henhouse.
Bob Cohen
Menlo Park
