Bob Cohen’s March 21 letter to the editor, addressing Sue Lempert’s March 7 column on the latest U.N. climate report, screams out for a rational response. Where to begin? How about with Mr. Cohen’s most critical and obvious problem: the lack of facts to support his declarations. Where is the research from nonpolitical, scientific sources? A Google search to debunk these claims reveals nothing but Trump era political appointees and Fox News misinformation casting doubt on the U.N. IPCC reports. Ironically, climate scientists are quitting, but not for the reason Cohen cites. Many have quit in frustration as most politicians decline to take significant action to curb emissions, despite the scientific community’s rigorous and data driven analysis of the consequences of human driven climate change.
Sorry Mr. Cohen, but claiming cancel culture because your unsubstantiated, unscientific opinion does not jive with the overwhelming scientific consensus doesn’t hold any water.
Lauren Cony
Burlingame
