Editor,
Bob Cohen’s letter of March 21, attempting to refute Sue Lempert’s column on the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, uses the standard climate change-denier tactic of cherry picking some conclusions about which there might be disagreement among climate scientists and uses that as a basis for discrediting the entire 4,000-page report. He uses derogatory terms such as “foxes guarding the hen house” and “bullied” to further cast doubt on this extremely important effort to alert the world to the dangers of climate change. Of course, the IPCC is not a “government agency” but rather a group of 195 independent climate scientists from around the world, working under the auspices of the U.N. It reviews thousands of scientific papers and its conclusions are actually fairly conservatively and carefully drawn, as would be expected from a large group of independent-minded scientists. But the IPPC is not the only source of climate change information. For example, the U.S. National Climate Assessments arrived at similar conclusions.
Cohen’s assertion that “economic losses from extreme weather are down significantly over the past four decades” is certainly not true. Munich Re, one of the world’s largest insurance companies, has tracked damages from weather disasters for over 30 years. Its data show that worldwide extreme weather catastrophes (its terminology) increased fairly regularly from 222 in 1980 to 798 in 2019. Economic damages increased accordingly, from an inflation-adjusted average of $43 billion per year in 1980-1989 to $208 billion per year in 2010-2019.
Bob Steele
Redwood City
